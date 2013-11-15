Miami Plastic Surgeon Highlights Danger of PIP Implants

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Whether due to rise in medical tourism or the increased usage of breast implants not approved by the FDA, more women than ever are in drastic need of PIP implant removal. This is because PIP implants – poly implant prothèse – are made using industrial grade silicone, rather than the medical grade silicone they should have been filled with.



This means that should the implants rupture – which PIP implants are more likely to do – they could release toxic substances into a woman’s body.



“Industrial grade silicone sounds scary because it is,” points out Adam J. Rubinstein, a board-certified plastic surgeon from Miami, Florida. “Industrial grade silicone has no place within a person’s body. The FDA doesn’t even approve of PIP implants, which means that patients who opt for these implants are putting their lives in serious danger.”



What’s more, many medical researchers have argued that PIP implants are more likely to cause breast cancer. This argument was made because eight cases of breast tumors have been found in women after they had their PIP implants removed. While the French government disagrees with these findings (the breast implants are manufactured there), even they can’t deny that the implants are more dangerous, as the government deems that ta PIP implant carries risks in itself.



As of today, 20 cases of cancer has been found in women with PIP implants, yet French health officials still deny that there’s a link between these dangerous implants and the increased risk for cancer.



For women who have undergone a breast augmentation procedure uses PIP implants, it’s important to remove them as soon as possible. That’s why Dr. Rubinstein is offering greatly reduced rates for women who either want to remove their PIP implants or replace them with high-quality, FDA-approved silicone implants. To learn more about this special offer, visit http://www.dr-rubinstein.com/exclusive-offers.html.



About Adam J. Rubinstein, MD

Dr. Adam Rubinstein is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He has trained with the world's eminent surgeons at the forefront of developing techniques for plastic surgery. He has served as Chief of Plastic Surgery for Jackson North Medical Center, a 382-bed acute care hospital in the Jackson Healthcare System. Dr. Rubinstein is a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at NOVA Southeastern University, and clinical faculty for the Cleveland Clinic Plastic Surgery Residency Program in Florida.



He has been newly appointed to the teaching faculty of the Florida International University (FIU) College of Medicine Department of Surgery. He is the exclusive plastic surgeon for the Pritikin Longevity Center. Dr. Rubinstein currently serves on the editorial staff of the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Journal published by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Visit Dr. Rubinstein’s website at www.dr-rubinstein.com.



Media Contact:

Dr. Adam Rubinstein

drr@dr-rubinstein.com

One Turnberry Place 19495 Biscayne Blvd Suite 200-201

Aventura, FL 33180

http://www.dr-rubinstein.com/