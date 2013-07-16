Miami Plumber Douglas Orr Gears Up for Hurricane Season: FloodSax and Hurricane Preparedness the Focus of Upcoming Campaign

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently released its 2013 Atlantic hurricane season outlook. Its Climate Prediction Center forecasts “an active or extremely active season this year.” According to the report, there is a 70% likelihood of 13-20 named storms that could affect South Florida. With an active season ahead, Douglas Orr Plumbing is offering Floridians an alternative to traditional flood prevention.



Douglas Orr Now Carries FloodSax Sandless Sandbags



Douglas Orr Plumbing recently announced its intent to distribute FloodSax, instant sandbags that absorb approaching water, transforming from lightweight, 200 gram sacks to full sandbags that keep water at bay in just 3 minutes. The local plumbing company believes that FloodSax are a better option for the citizens of South Florida looking to protect themselves this hurricane season.



The company decided to promote the innovative product when it found that one standard-size shipping box of FloodSax replaces 900 pounds of sandbags, making this flood prevention system easier to transport, store, and deploy than traditional sandbags. They feel FloodSax better serves its customers who are looking for more practical storage and deployment options. They also stand behind the product because of its biodegradable material. FloodSax are made of environmentally safe, absorbent crystals that take in water and then hold it there, using the encroaching water to instantly inflate and transform into a protective barrier, as a traditional sandbag would.



Douglas Orr also intends to promote FloodSax for its multiple uses in residential and commercial settings. It reports that customers use these to absorb and repel common leaks near appliances, in basements, and after household flooding has occurred. Because the sandbags store easily, these become a viable option in numerous scenarios: for use in the home, on commercial property, or to keep hurricane-force flood waters at bay.



Hurricaneready.org Endorses Douglas Orr Plumbing



Douglas Orr is endorsed by HurricaneReady.org, a non-profit organization focused on hurricane preparedness, damage prevention, and safe clean-up. Hurricaneready.org has chosen one Miami plumbing company to recommend to commercial building owners and property managers inquiring about protecting their plumbing infrastructure and repairing damage during hurricane season. Douglas Orr is working with the organization to educate the public about steps they can take to prepare for hurricane season, prevent damage from actual storms, and clean up responsibly after the fact.



Douglas Orr Hurricane Preparedness Initiatives Set to Broadcast with Condo Craze and HOA



Condo Craze and HOA will again bring the Condo and HOA Expo to the Miami Beach Convention Center this year. The groups continue to promote events in South Florida through their weekly radio spot, which is set to feature Douglas Orr Plumbing. This Miami plumber plans to discuss its general maintenance recommendations for condos and homeowners’ associations, as well as its hurricane damage control initiatives. More information about the Expo can be found at CondoHOAExpo.com.



