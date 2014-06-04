Miami Realtor Specializing in Highly Anticipated Paraiso Edgewater

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- David Glick, a leading specialist in Miami Condos, is offering first-rate expertise in Paraiso Edgewater, a major preconstruction development located in the Edgewater community of Downtown Miami.



The Edgewater Pre Construction Realtor is known for his deep knowledge of luxury South Florida real estate, with his official website – DavidGlickRealtor.com – hosting a large and growing number of prominent condos located throughout the region.



Paraiso Edgewater is an immense residential complex located in Miami's coveted bayfront area. Scheduled for completion in 2017, it is comprised of three primary residential structures: Paraiso Bay, One Paraiso, and Paraiso Bayviews.



The entire condo complex is being developed by The Related Group, a top builder of luxury condos, alongside world-renowned architects and designers (including interior designer Piero Lissoni, landscaper Enzo Enea, and architect Karim Rashid).



David Glick's recently launched a detailed profile about Paraiso Edgewater on his official website – including distinct pages devoted to each of its three buildings – being among the first Realtors to do so. Each section features extensive information on features, amenities, specifications, floor plans, and more. As with other condos featured on the website, the data are up to date and drawn from reliable sources.



All told, the much-anticipated residential development promises luxurious accommodations, a vast selection of resort-style services, and an esteemed location in close proximity to both Miami and Miami Beach. It has subsequently garnered tremendous attention from both homebuyers and industry analysts.



David Glick's pioneering coverage of this development reflects his dedication to serving as the top source for South Florida luxury condos. More details are available at DavidGlickRealtor.com or by calling 786-383-1515.