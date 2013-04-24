Miami Restaurant Launches New Website -- PascalMiami.com

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Pascal’s on Ponce, a fine dinning establishment located in Coral Gables, has launched a new website at PascalMiami.com.



The professionally-designed and aesthetically-oriented website is designed to maximize exposure to the wider Miami community, including the significant number of travelers that visit the city. It also provides a convenient and accessible medium through which new and existing clients can learn about the restaurant and its offerings.



The website is easy to use and navigate, with a visible menu of options that includes distinct pages about the restaurant’s location, cuisine, culinary team, and other information. Users can find an extensive amount of relevant details, including special deals, service hours, a downloadable digital menu, and contact information. The website offers information on obtaining reservations by phone, as well the option of reserving seating online through the innovative OpenTable feature. In combination with access to the restaurant’s menu, this feature allows customers the opportunity to prepare for their dinning experience well in advance and through the convenience of home.



Users can also learn about the restaurant’s history and culinary team, including owner and head chef Pascal Oudin. The website is designed for direct client engagement through the provision of both practical information and knowledge about the values and history of the restaurant.



About Pascal’s

Pascal’s on Ponce Restaurant was founded in 2000 by French-born Miami resident Pascal Oudin, who has received recognition for his culinary skill. The 55-seat restaurant utilizes local ingredients, traditional French cooking techniques, and provides contemporary French cuisine. From its very first year, Pascal’s on Ponce has received acclaimed for the quality of its food, including awards from national periodicals such as Esquire, the New York Times, and Gourmet Magazine. It is located on 2611 Ponce de Leon Blvd.