Miami Restaurants Make the List of Top Independent Earners

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2021 -- Prime 112 in Miami Beach was mentioned in the list and also earned the top placement. The Ocean Drive eatery generated nearly $24 million last year and provided over 200,000 meals, with the average bill coming out to roughly $135.



A few places below Prime 112 are the Asian-themed Komodo in Miami's Brickell portion, which prepared over 250,000 meals and accumulated $22.5M. Other popular restaurants earning a place include the sushi restaurant Makoto in Bal Harbour, Key Biscayne's The Rusty Pelican, and Swan in Miami.



Please visit https:/www.miamiherald.com./miami-com/restaurants/article246832446.html to learn more about the list of restaurants.



About Blackstone International Realty

Blackstone International Realty provides buyers, sellers, and renters with the finest luxury properties throughout South Florida including Miami Beach real estate. Each agent is thoroughly trained to provide clients with exceptional service, professionalism, and competency in transactions. Besides its brokerage services the company also provides in-house title and closing services. For more information on the company or Continuum in South Beach call 305-588-2451.