Miami Shooting Range, Stone Hart's Gun Club Launches New Website

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- Stone Hart's Gun Club and Indoor Gun Range in Miami Fl., has teamed up with NetLinks (NetLinksCorp.Com) to launch a new HTML 5 website focused on the company's extended services and products.



Stone Hart's Gun Club and Indoor Firing Range in Miami Florida has teamed up with NetLinks [http://NetLinksCorp.Com], a division of Vertical Marketing LLC, [http://verticalmarketing.co] to launch a new website and marketing campaign. NetLinks and Vertical Marketing are Miami web design companies specializing in internet marketing and branding for small to medium size businesses.



The new HTML 5 website - http://stonehartsgunclub.co - is running on Vertical Marketing's proprietary CMS for added SEO (search engine optimization) capabilities and it is focused on bringing additional visibility Stone Hart's gun safety courses and concealed carry classes (CCW).



About Stone Hart's Gun Club & Shooting Range

Although Stone Hart's Gun Club and Indoor Range has only been in business since 2012 it has quickly become the place where South Florida comes to shoot their guns! Unlike many gun ranges, Stone Hart's Gun Club and Indoor Range was design by shooting enthusiasts for shooting enthusiasts and great expense was devoted to making it a comfortable family friendly environment. Nothing but the best components from Action Target and Carey’s Range Ventilation were used, thus allowing Stone Hart's Gun Club and Indoor Range to exceed OSHA and NIOSH recommendations for air filtration and quality.



With guns the subject of so many news headlines now days, Stone Hart's Gun Club and Indoor Range has turned their focus on providing the community with more accessible gun safety and education courses as well as concealed weapon courses, and precision shooting and gun classes for women only.



Company Information:

Stone Hart's Gun Club & Shooting Range in Miami Florida

14280 SW 142nd Street,

Bay #206

Miami, FL 33186

Tel. 305.255.4884

http://stonehartsgunclub.co