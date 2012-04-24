Miami Sign Printing, Graphic Design Company Launches Website

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- LIONSDEN CREATIVE, a sign printing and graphic design company, recently launched a website to enhance convenience for existing customers, promote to potential customers and provide valuable resources for graphic design industry. The website: http://www.LionsDenCreative.com , features pictures of previous work as well as information on services provided and special pricing. LIONSDEN CREATIVE offers graphic design, web design, social media marketing, search engine marketing, sign printing and more.



While the company has a massive repertoire of service provided, it specializes in Miami printing services. From storefront decals and wall graphics to banners and vehicle wraps, LIONSDEN CREATIVE offers comprehensive signage and printing for businesses big and small. According to their website,



“With over 20 years combined experience in the signage business, LIONSDEN CREATIVE creates high-quality signage using the most advanced technology available in our industry. We use high resolution imagery to create our large format designs for use on everything from simple signage, banners, window graphics, to vehicle wraps and billboards”.



In addition to their sign and printing services, the company offers web design and comprehensive internet marketing services, Miami graphic design and more. In terms of graphic design, LIONSDEN CREATIVE specializes in logo design, business cards, press kits, product brochures and more.



LIONSDEN CREATIVE is a company with years of experience in all fields of design; their broad spectrum of products and services provided make them a “one stop shop” for any company’s creative marketing and application needs. The company is located in Miami, where they have seen a strong need for improvement in signage and overall graphic design. According to their website,



“Most businesses today fail for a few reasons: not enough exposure, ineffective design, lack of digital presence, and no social media interest. You may feel a bit overwhelmed right now, you’re not alone… we can help”.



The company strives to continue providing high quality design, printing and marketing to improve the overall design industry and the local Miami area.