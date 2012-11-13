Miami Tae Kwon Do Reaches Social Media Milestone

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Recently, Better Families has reached a social media milestone by attaining over 300 followers across social media platforms Facebook and Twitter. Better Families Through Tae Kwon Do is excited to have the attention of students, parents, as well as Tae Kwon Do enthusiasts across Miami, Coral Gables, and beyond, according to the Miami Tae Kwon Do studio. @BFtaekwondo tweeted a hearty thanks to its each of its new followers and often tweets to its students, encouraging them to “develop confidence,” have “honesty in the heart, knowledge in the mind, and strength in the body.” In addition, @BFtaekwondo often tweets about promotions, services, and new additions to the dojo.



By utilizing Facebook and Twitter, companies can connect with their patrons in a new and revolutionary way – by being accessible anytime, anywhere. Followers can receive updates on their mobile devices and even connect directly through personal messages and mentions. Better Families is more than happy to receive these messages and always follows its followers encouraging them to “have a wonderful day.”



Better Families Through Tae Kwon Do is recognized by Black Belts Schools of America as “among America’s top most prestigious martial arts schools”. In addition to enjoying this recognition by its peers, Better Families is most proud of its solid reputation within the community. Better Families teaches the Jhoon Rhee system of Tae Kwon Do to its students. This is a Korean Martial Art developed though centuries of Eastern civilization. “We pride ourselves on knowing our students’ needs, and meeting them. Over the years we have blended the philosophy of the Korean Martial Arts to create a perfect harmony between Knowledge in the Mind, Honesty in the Heart, and Strength in the Body.”, according to their website.