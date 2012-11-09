Miami Tae Kwon Do School Announce New Merchandise Available

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Better Families is a Miami Tae Kwon Do school that has been around for over 20 years. Winter season is coming up and many companies are featuring cold weather clothing for their customer. Better Families is no different as they made new merchandise available for this holiday season. Miami Tae Kwon Do school is featuring sweaters with new designs never seen before. Design of Better Families memorabilia has changed over the years in order to stay current and not dull out. New merchandise for the holiday season is available today along with many other cool gear Better Families has to offer. Many adults, children and youth will be interested in these products. Here is some more information about the Miami Tae Kwon Do youth program:



“Our Youth classes are structured for character development (e.g.m respect, courtesy, integrity, confidence, and leading by example) while at the same time making it fun to learn the martial arts. They also develop positive character traits such as perseverance, goal-setting, honor and discipline.



Teens find that our Tae Kwon Do program is high energy, exciting, and motivating. Students will enjoy the workout as well as the life long friendships that are built exercising and training with people who have similar goals.”



Miami Tae Kwon Do school announces new merchandise available for students and non students to enjoy. These products are great for the holiday season to wear and give as presents.