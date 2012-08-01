Miami Tae Kwon Do Studio Hosting KICK International Regional Qualifier

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Better Families Through Tae Kwon Do, a Miami martial arts school, will be hosting the Kick South Regional Qualifier. The martial arts competition will be held at Belen Preparatory School Saturday, August 25th. Kick USA which is sponsoring the event features over 100 divisions in traditional, open and creative weapons forms. The competition begins at 9 AM Eastern Standard Time.



The event is operated by certified officials and results in 1st to 4th place rewards (with all athletes receiving participation awards). According to the official KICK South Regional Qualifier application ,“Martial Artists of all ages are invited to compete in the Final Regular Season North Florida Qualifier. Test your skills in Traditional, Open and Creative Weapons, Forms & Point Fighting”.



Better Families Through Tae Kwon Do and Kick USA have come together to put on this incredible event that should be both exciting and rewarding to South Florida youth. KICK USA is a non-profit, community based organization founded in 1994 to promote the positive benefits of the martial arts to youth. Since their founding, the organization has helped thousands of children and teens live healthier and more disciplined lives.



Better Families is a Miami Tae Kwon Do school that has operated in the local area since 1989. According to their website, “Better Families Through Tae Kwon Do is a Martial Arts school located in South Miami, Florida. Since 1989 we have been dedicated to strengthening families through the positive discipline of the Martial Arts. Better Families teach the Jhoon Rhee system of Tae Kwon Do”.