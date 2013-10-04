Miami Tees, Inc. Announces New Online Studio for Do-It-Yourself Design

Miami Gardens, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Miami Tees, Inc. announces the launch of their new online studio dedicated to the do-it-yourself customer who wants to design their own tee shirts easily and with almost too much fun. Specializing in quick turnaround times coupled with high quality work the company is happy to provide what they call the “white glove service” to their customers at a fair price. “We’re a one-stop-shop. Customers can call in or walk in an order or they can design it themselves online. Our site has multiple design options from first responser to business to holiday themes. We’ve got it all.” said Michael Chavez, President and Owner of Miami Tees, Inc.



In business in Miami since 1988 printing for major national brands Chavez and his Miami Tees, Inc. team have just re-tooled their booming business to now offer tee shirt printing services with no minimum quantity purchase. Design categories include trendy, fashion, sports, slogans, school activities, motor-sports and religious themes to name a very few.



For more information visit http://www.miamitees.us. To connect on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/Miami-Tees/347344508713298,



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