Miami Wedding Photographer Jonathan Dann Creates an Online Portfolio

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- A wedding is one of the most overwhelming and intimate experiences a person gets in his life. That person is publicly celebrating and declaring the most important relationship in one person’s life. Catching those moments by a professional Miami wedding photographer is crucial, so one day, that person can share those memories with his children, friends and family. However, choosing the person to be behind the camera is another task to finish since many of them offer a lot. With this reason, Jonathan Dann created an online portfolio of his past wedding projects in order to show what people can expect when hiring Jonathan to be their Miami wedding photographer.



Jonathan Dann is an award winning and internationally recognized Miami wedding photographer who also specializes in portrait photography. Jonathan Dann graduated from Rollins College where he got a degree in Art in 1992. Afterwards, he continued studying photography at both the Maine Media workshops and the University of Miami. Before he started on his own, Jonathan lived in New York City for 6 years. During that time in New York, he was gaining tremendous experience and advanced lighting skills while working for some of the world’s best music, portrait and fashion photographers. He can be proud to say that he has worked for magazines such as Vogue, Allure, In-Style, ESPN, Newsweek and Time and catalogs such as Nordstrom and J. Crew. Today Jonathan Dann lives in Miami working as a wedding photographer Miami and has more than 250 different wedding projects done. Jonathan is also a member of Professional Photographers of America (PPA).



Jonathan said, “I have an extensive experience in being among the top Miami wedding photographers and that gave me a unique perspective when taking photos of grooms and brides all around the world. Now I want to allow everyone to see my work and enjoy it.”



If you would like to contact Jonathan and schedule a meeting, visit his website www.jdannphotography.com or call 917-453-1746.