Miami Wedding Season Picking up As Economy Strengthens

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2012 -- South Florida has always been a preferred wedding destination – especially during Winter when the sub-tropical weather is perfect. Miami’s warm weather and many scenic vistas make it ideal for outdoor location weddings. Alan Oria, a wedding bartender and owner of Fire Water Bars (a portable bar rental company), noticed the increased volume of wedding event requests from last years. He has a unique bar design and portable bartending service that according to his website is, “An artistic presentation of bartending that entertains guests during cocktail composition. Like you’ve seen in the movies, flair bartending revolves around the bartender flipping bottles and shakers in ways that attracts the eye is available upon request.”



During the recession the wedding industry saw a huge reduction in event planning, catering, bar rentals and more. The post-recession economy is picking up steam and wedding events are starting to get booked all over South Florida with Miami leading the way. Miami is known for great cuisine, DJs and bartenders, which makes them ideal for weddings and wedding season in South Florida. This is extremely important since DJs, bartending and food service are three of the most important facets of a wedding for guests.



Miami has great locations to host wedding reception events. Companies like Fire Water Bars, allow wedding planners to have receptions in some of the most scenic waterfront locations. Alan’s state-of-the-art portable bars can be setup almost anywhere. Popular wedding reception locations include waterfront hotels in South Beach and estates which hold large events like Fairchild Tropical Gardens and Vizcaya. Beachfront weddings are also popular and made possible by innovative technology like Fire Water Bars mobile bar units.



Every year since 2008 the average wedding budget has gotten smaller and smaller, but early projections show that budgets may be going up for the first time in four years. This is a good sign for the wedding industry and the economy in general. With America coming out of a recession, event planners, banquet halls, bartenders and more may be seeing a comeback in this massive industry.