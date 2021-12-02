Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2021 -- If you're from somewhere in the northern United States, a 60-degree day may practically seem like a pre-summer paradise. However, Florida residents do not take the drop in temperatures lightly, and many wear coats and jackets.



The average winter temperatures are:



December: high 82, low 72

January: high 76, low 62

February: high 78, low 62



So, you can rest easy knowing that there are plenty of outdoor activities to partake in even in the dead of winter. This is especially good news for those traveling to Miami to escape their state's winter. Wondering what you can do during a Miami winter? Try Miami fishing!



THERAPY-IV Miami Beach deep sea fishing charters still run in the winter. You can expect to have a different experience than in the summer, but one that is still memorable and exciting all the same.



However, if you come fishing here in South Florida, be mindful that colder temperatures can affect the fish populations. While below 70 degrees may not seem chilly to you, many species get more lethargic when the temperatures drop. They simply aren't used to anything chilly at all!



Even so, our experienced captain and crew can make sure you are using all the best techniques to reel in a catch!



To experience the best of deep sea fishing in South Florida, book a trip with us online!