Sunny Isles Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Miamiology, a South Florida real estate group, has expanded the profiles of several prominent Surfside condos on its website at Miamiology.com. The buildings consist of two preconstruction developments – Chateau Ocean and Surf Club Hotel & Residences – and six well-established luxury condos: Azure, Carlisle, Rimini Beach, SoliMar, Marbella, and Spiaggia Ocean.



These profiles were expanded largely to meet the growing demand for these high-end luxury residences. This reflects Miamiology's emphasis on being responsive to market trends and client needs.



Drawn from trustworthy industry sources and the MLS real estate database, the updates includes detailed descriptions of each building’s location, design, features, amenities, residences, and more. Each profile also includes a live listing of available units for sale, rent, short sale, and foreclosure; these properties in turn have their own informative pages. Users can even save particular buildings and units into a favorites list that allows them to save their preferences.



These greatly expanded pages not only reflect the growing demand for Miami and Sunny Isles Real Estate, but also signify the values of Miamiology founder Irina Pichura, who has explicitly aimed to make the company the leading resource on real estate in the region.



About Irina Pichura

Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Russia, Irina Pichura is a real estate professional with a background in technology and marketing. She holds a Bachelors of Science Degree in Psychology and Business from Fordham University, New York City, NY. Prior to real estate, Irina owned a successful international online media company that was noted for its innovation. Along with her veteran partner and Realtor associate Marisol Cruz, Irina Pichura is one of the leading real estate specialists in South Florida.