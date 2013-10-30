Miamiology Reaches Social Media Milestone

Sunny Isles Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Miamiology, a South Florida real estate group, has reached several social media, gaining over 600 “likes” on its Facebook page and around 5,500 followers to its Twitter account. Miamiology has used these accounts to promote its services, advertise its various listings, and engage directly with clients and users.



The rapid and significant growth in followers reflects the success of the group’s vigorous social media campaign, which was launched in light of the internet’s vital role in business growth and real estate marketing.



Miamiology has previously demonstrated a deft understanding of new media and technology, having recently launched a new and innovative website at Miamiology.com. Over the last several weeks, the professionally designed website has greatly expanded, with new property profiles and pages being added regularly.



Last week, the firm added several luxury Surfside condos to its extensive inventory, and prior to that expanded its information on several other high-end residential developments throughout South Florida. The concurrent growth in both the company’s website and its social media accounts reflects the growing demand for Miami and Sunny Isles Real Estate, especially among international clients for whom the internet is a primary resource.



This strategic online expansion reflects Miamiology’s emphasis on being responsive to market trends and client needs, signifying the values of company founder Irina Pichura, who has explicitly aimed to make the company the leading resource on real estate in the region.



About Irina Pichura

Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Russia, Irina Pichura is a real estate professional with a background in technology and marketing. She holds a Bachelors of Science Degree in Psychology and Business from Fordham University, New York City, NY. Prior to real estate, Irina owned a successful international online media company that was noted for its innovation. Along with her veteran partner and Realtor associate Marisol Cruz, Irina Pichura is one of the leading real estate specialists in South Florida.