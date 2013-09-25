Miamiology.com Offering New Information on Privé at Island Estates

Sunny Isles Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Miamiology.com, the website of South Florida real estate Irina Pichura, has expanded its section on the Privé at Island Estates, a prominent preconstruction condo located in Aventura, Florida. The new updates include a variety of information on the highly anticipated project, and draws from reliable official sources and the widely-cited MLS. The details provided included the following:



“The Privé at Island Estates will offer 148 luxury condo residences with panoramic east views, built on a privately owned 8 acre island, one of the last undeveloped private island left in Southeast Florida. Comprised of 2 eight-story Mediterranean-styled buildings, the guard gated development will feature exclusive and unparalleled luxury amenities. The interiors include spacious terraces with door and windows openings that open to expansive views of the Intracoastal Waterway.



Residences will be accessible by a private elevated and will range in size from spacious two-bedroom with den, to oversized five bedroom with media room and den. A typical three bedroom residence comprises 2,600 square feet of living area, including a den and 4.5 baths. All residences will be delivered decorated-ready with appliances by Sub-Zero, Wolf and Miele, cabinetry by Snaidero, facets by Hansgroge and fixtures by Toto. Internationally renowned design firm Interiors by Steven G. will design the lobbies and common areas of The Village of Island Estates.”



Slated for completion in 2015, the Privé at Island Estates has become recognized for its wide range of amenities, which include a recreation deck overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway and Aventura Bay, an expansive pool area with exclusive number of private cabanas for purchase, a 7,400 square foot spa overlooking the water, and more.



The greatly expanded page reflects the growing interest in Aventura Real Estate, and also signifies Irina Pichura’s effort to make Miamiology the leading resource on real estate in the region.



About Irina Pichura

Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Russia, Irina Pichura is a real estate professional with a background in technology and marketing. She holds a Bachelors of Science Degree in Psychology and Business from Fordham University, New York City, NY. Prior to real estate, Irina Pichura owned a successful international online media company that was noted for its innovation.