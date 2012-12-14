Miami's Best Piercing Shop Offers Dermal Anchors in a Varity of Styles

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- GOA Exotic Tattoo and Piercing unveils new dermal anchors by owner and master piercer, Fanz Nieto. Gaining the reputation as the best tattoo and piercing shop in Miami, GOA takes the hot dermal anchor trend to new heights. Dermal anchors also known as micro dermal implants are a form of body modification that accents the body with studs or decoration.



These surface piercings are different than conventional piercings in that they are composed of two parts: an anchor which is implanted under the skin and the jewelry which is screwed onto the anchor. Dermal anchors have been gaining popularity and should be done by an experienced piercer.



Franz Nieto, master piercer and owner of GOA Exotic Tattoo and Piercing, has been taking piercing and dermal anchors to a new level. With years of experience, Franz Nieto implants dermal anchors in a wide variety of locations and measures each body to create a symmetrical design. A few popular surface piercings are the cheeks, chest, lower back, and behind the neck.



“I got six dermal anchor studs on my chest and it was better than then expected! Franz did an amazing job and GOA truly is the best piercing shop in Miami” Sandra K., client of GOA Exotic Tattoo and Piercing. They offer a full gallery of pieces from their Miami piercing shop for clients to view.



Each piercing is different since everyone’s body is different. GOA’s piercing staff measures and aligns each piercing so that the finished product is even. Taking this extra step is crucial in creating the best a dermal anchor that is above and beyond the rest.



About GOA Exotic Tattoo and Piercing

GOA Exotic Tattoo and Piercing is recognized as one of the best tattoo shops in Miami, winning many awards since its beginning for outstanding tattoo artistry. GOA Tattoo Piercing and its artists specialize in tattoo, piercing, dermal anchors and body modification. They can create any type of tattoo - western, realism, tribal, horror in color or black and grey GOA Exotic Tattoo and Piercing is proud of their highly qualified and experienced tattoo artists who are trained and guarantees the highest level of hygiene and safety in the industry. For more information visit http://www.goatattoopiercing.com