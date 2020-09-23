Miami's Recent Delivery and Takeout Dining Options

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- The restaurant 100 x 35 Cocina con Raices is located on West Avenue, Miami Beach. Its name refers to the size of Puerto Rico and the menu represents the island cuisine. Fried snapper, bacalaitos, and alcapurrias are just a few options for outdoor enjoyment, take-out, or delivery.



On Flagler Street in Miami is where Over Under, a bar and restaurant operates. It features a menu small in size but full of flavor. Customers can also choose vegan-friendly options like burgers using vegan patties and it rotates its family dining option every week.



MK Takeaways is a couple of blocks south of Over Under in Miami, too. Customers can enjoy quality restaurant-like food delivered to the door at this location, including spinach dip, barbecue baby back ribs, sandwiches with chicken, and lots more. Refreshingly, every meal arrives with instructions on how to make them ready at home.



About Blackstone International Realty

Blackstone International Realty provides buyers, sellers, and renters with the finest luxury properties throughout South Florida including Miami Beach real estate. Each agent is thoroughly trained to provide clients with exceptional service, professionalism, and competency in transactions. Besides its brokerage services the company also provides in-house title and closing services. For more information on the company or Continuum in South Beach call 305-588-2451.