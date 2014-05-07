Mica Market Research Report and Industry Analysis, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Mica Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.Mica is a shiny silicate mineral material having a layered structure. It occurs in the form of infinitesimal in rocks, granite or as crystals. The most salient characteristic of mica is that it has close basal cleavage. This property can be explained by its atomic arrangement in hexagonal sheet form. Mica is extensively distributed and occurs in metamorphic, sedimentary, igneous and regimes. Owing to its crystalline and other properties mica finds application in various fields.



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The mica has four major types namely; block mica, sheet mica, ground mica and built-up mica. These products have high demand from industries such as cosmetics, paints & rubber, construction materials, paints & coatings, plastics and others. Regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW showed great demand for mica in various applications and the demand is expected to grow further.



Mica market is expected to grow further with the growing electronics industry. The electronic devices utilize mica in the form of film as well as in other forms. Other driving factors are growing plastic and cosmetics industry. Mica has become significant ingredient for mineral make-up in cosmetic industry. However extensive contact of mica may cause lung disease and inflammation hence, it can restrict the market in some applications. Use of mica in robotics can be one of the future trends.



Santa Fe Gold Corporation, Cogebi N.V., BASF Catalysts LLC, Gunpatroy Private Limited, Franklin Industrial Minerals Co, Mica Manufacturing Co. Pvt. Ltd, Daruka Minerals, Cleveland Mica Company and Asheville-Schoonmaker Mica Company are some of the key players in this market.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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