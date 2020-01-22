MICBAC India Is Emerging as the Most Affordable Supplier of Anthracite Coal & Activated Carbons

Orissa, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- MICBAC India is leading supplier and exporter of pure activated carbon and anthracite coal at best prices in India . It is the "confidence" of New India with heart in Manufacturing. In recent times, the company has become the most trusted supplier of high quality anthracite coal offering it at the best possible prices for clients of every size.



Kolkata,India: The company has extended its production to Anthracite Filter Media and activated carbons for treating water and other vast array of industrial uses. This media uses anthracite coal which MICBAC produces. The coal is of high quality and has high hardness. This coal does not dissolve in neutral water, alkaline and acidic water. Thus, it can be used in different kinds of water. MICBAC India offers this anthracite coal at the best deal.



It is very easy to send requirements to the company! Email them at their address or give them a call at 91 826 88888 27! The company ensures to provide the best solution. If the customer wants FREE SAMPLE, MICBAC India also has facility for that too.



Product Range of MICBAC India



Product line of this company is pretty good. They are expert manufacturers of –



-Activated carbon in granular and powdered form



-Hard coke



-Anthracite coal



-Smokeless briquettes



-Activated carbon pellets



Services Offered by MICBAC India



The company is known for offering remarkable and genuine industrial mineral products to all its customers across India and abroad. MICBAC India specializes in offering the best suited and quality service according to the need of its clients. With its strong research capability, it can provide customizable service. The company is always ready with comprehensive solutions and reliable products pertaining to the requirements of its customers.



Besides, MICBAC India also provides technical support, quality supervision and logistic service and information service. So, the company is there to guide its clients and customers in every possible way in addition to delivering reliable products to them.



About MICBAC India

MICBAC India is a pioneer manufacturer and a global supplier of top class activated carbon. The company offers its product for air purification, waste water treatment, pharmaceutical industry, water filtration, food industry, oil refineries and gold recovery. The company has extended its production line to Hard Coke, Anthracite Filter Media and Activated Carbon. MICBAC India boasts of having excellent supply and production capability.



Contact Details

MICBAC INDIA



Registered Office:

C/314 Loharuka Green Oasis,

Kaikhali,

Kolkata-700052

India



Work Office:

C/651 Koelnagar,

Rourkela,

Odisha-769014

India



Whatsapp: +91 8338 0000 94

Phone: +91 826 88888 27

Email: micbac.india@gmail.com

Website: www.micbacindia.com