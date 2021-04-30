New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- Significantly increasing biomedical research in various developed and developing countries is expected to drive market growth.



Mice Model Market Size – USD 1.5 Billion in 2020 Growth – 6.6% Trends – Growing demand for pharmaceuticals and increasing R&D investment by players.



The global mice model market size is expected to reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data.



Market revenue growth is driven by key factor such as constantly increasing biomedical research in various developed as well as developing countries in the last few decades. Animal models, especially mice models, typically receive a significant share of research funding. This is a primary driver expected to support growth of the global mice model market.



The use of mice models has increased from last few years, as a result of developments in gene editing technology, which has greatly aided scientists in the research and development of new drugs. These models are used in a wide range of clinical trials, including oncology and immunology. In response to increasing demand for personalized drugs, the scope for genetically modified humanized mice models has expanded.



The use of mice models in cancer research is driving demand for mice models. This is critical because mice models are used to investigate the unintentional association between candidate cancer genes and carcinogenesis, as well as to create and evaluate new therapies. In 2017, the American Cancer Society estimated that 1,688,780 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the United States. Cancer claimed the lives of nearly 600,920 Americans in 2017, or about 1,650 people every day. In the United States, cancer is the second leading cause of death, after heart disease, accounting for almost one out of every four deaths. Furthermore, growing geriatric population in the United States is a factor contributing to the country's rising cancer rates. In the United States, for example, people aged 50 and over are diagnosed with 87 percent of all cancers. Furthermore, the world's increasing geriatric population is a major contributor to rising cancer prevalence.



Animal protection and health laws and regulations have resulted in more restrictive practices and bans on the use of animals for different purposes. In the last decade, various countries have banned use of animals in the cosmetics industry. Complying with required regulations for use of animal models can be time-consuming and inconvenient, which could hamper market growth to some extent.



Some of the major players operating in the global mice model market include:



Charles River, Envigo, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., genOway, Janvier Labs, and Hera BioLabs.



Some Key Highlights in the Report:



-On the basis of mice type, the global mice model market is segmented into inbred, outbred, knockout, hybrid, others. The inbred mice segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.



-On the basis of technology, the global mice model market is segmented into CRISPR, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, others. In 2020, the microinjection segment accounted for the largest revenue share.



-On the basis of use, the global mice model market is segmented into human and veterinary. In 2020, the veterinary segment accounted for the largest share of revenue.



-In 2020, the academics segment accounted for the largest revenue share, among the application segments, owing to rising need for mice models in academic institutions.



-In 2020, the academic and research institutes accounted for the largest revenue share, among the end use segments, owing to rising use of mice model in academic institutions.



-In 2020, North America market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global mice model market, followed by Europe market in terms of revenue share.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global mice model market on the basis of mice type, technology, use, application, end use, and region:



Mice Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)



Inbred

Outbred

Knockout

Hybrid

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)



CRISPR

Microinjection

Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

Nuclear Transfer

Others



Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)



Human

Veterinary



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)



Research & Development

Infectious Disease

Immunological Diseases

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Genetic Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Others

Production and Quality Control

Academics

Others



End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)



Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Cosmetics

Others

Organizations

Government

Non-government

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CRO)



Table of Content:



Chapter 1 Methodology



1.1 Market Definitions

1.2 Base Estimates & Working

1.3 Forecast Calculations

1.4 Data Validation

1.5 Data Sources

1.5.1 Secondary

1.5.1.1 Paid Sources

1.5.1.2 Unpaid Sources

1.5.2 Primary



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



2.1 Mice Model Industry Synopsis, 2018 – 2028

2.1.1 Business Trends

2.1.2 Mice Type Trends

2.1.3 Technology Trends

2.1.4 Application Trends

2.1.5 Use Trends

2.1.6 End-Use Trends

2.1.7 Region Trends



Chapter 3 Mice Model Industry Insights



3.1 Industry Segmentation

3.2 Industry Landscape, 2018 – 2028

3.3 Industry Impact Factors



Continue….



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.