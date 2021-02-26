Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- The global mice model market is anticipated to reach USD 2.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global mice model market is projected to expand substantially, due to the increasing demand for humanized mice prototypes. The increasing use of mice models in the study of virology and contagious diseases is anticipated to propel the global mice model market further during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising adoption of mice models for clinical research by contract research organizations (CROs) is projected to boost the global mice model market in the near future.



The specialist consulting approach adopted to study the Mice Model market by size, share. and growth form an important part of this market intelligence report. Vital statistics on product positioning, consumption volume, a dramatic shift in consumer preferences, spending power and other are explained through resources including charts, graphs, and infographics.



Key Highlights of Report

In April 2019, The Citoxlab Group was acquired by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. By extending the research pipeline and regional reach, this deal would further solidify Charles River's position as the leading, international, initial CRO, which would increase the ability of the organization to collaborate with clients from the field of drug discovery and development.

Due to the growing usage of mice model in immunology disease research and infectious disease experiments and also in monoclonal antibody production, the inbred segment is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period

Due to growing use of mice model to produce personalized drugs and also for drug development, the breeding segment is projected to hold the largest market share and expand at a CAGR of 7.0% throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, growing usage of mice model to recognize genotypes for research purposes is projected to fuel the segment further during the forecast period.

Due to the effectiveness and flexibility of CRISPR technology, the CRISPR segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. In contrast to gene targeting approaches based on the use of embryonic stem cells, CRISPR eliminates the time required to modify target genes so that they can be effectively applied to embryos.

During the forecast period, the cancer segment is likely to dominate the market. Mice models provide valuable clues concerning the biological function of a standard genome. In transcriptional cancer studies, this marks an essential factor for evaluating potential validity of the targeted treatment, as targets can be precisely inactivated in the form of a developed or developing tumor.

Due to growing use of mice model for drug development and veterinary testing purposes, the pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period

During the forecast period, the North America region is projected to lead the global market, owing to presence of major market players and rise in biomedical studies in this region

Key market participants include Envigo Ltd, TransViragen Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., GenOway S.A., The Jackson Laboratory, Ozgene Pty Ltd, GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Taconic Biosciences Inc., Pharmaron, Inc., and Horizon Discovery Group plc.



The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Outbred

Hybrid

Inbred

Knockout

Spontaneous Mutant



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cryopreservation

Rederivation

Genetic Testing

Breeding

Quarantine

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

CRISPR

Nuclear Transfer

Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

Microinjection

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cancer

Diabetes

Research & Development

Academics

Cardiovascular Studies

Genetic Studies

Infectious Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Biotechnology

Government

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Research Institutes

Others



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate of the Mice Model market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are driving forces keeping the prospects of the Mice Model market across different countries high?

Who are the prominent market players and what is their approach to stay competitive?

What are some of the key trends in the Mice Model industry?

What are the major challenges expected to hinder the growth of the industry in the coming years?

What opportunities can the business owners bank on to generate more profits and reduce cost?



