Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Being competitive is always a good sign that the bankruptcy lawyers in Portland are passionate about helping those in need of bankruptcy guidance. This is why Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law announces free consultations for new clients. Along with free consultations, Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law will work out flexible payment terms for each new client. Michael A. Day wants to make sure that it doesn’t cost anything to meet with him, as he goes through accessing legal issues. If after the consultation, people feel that bankruptcy is the right option for them, then Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law will offer low cost options when the case is filed.



Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law is also dedicated to giving people the most comfortable experience. If clients cannot make it to the office for a sit-down consultation, an attorney from the Portland-based law firm will be available online instantly. From the comfort of a client’s home or office, an attorney will be available via live stream audio and video from a computer. The online interaction will feel as personal as an in-person sit-down meeting because clients will be able to view their attorney’s computer screen during the online consultation. Online consultations are user-friendly and easy to do.



The mission of Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law is to provide affordable legal representation to individuals, couples, and businesses in the Portland, Oregon area. By using the most efficient and accurate legal methods, client’s will better understand the repercussions of Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 Bankruptcy. Prompt service, affordability, and personal attention are ingredients to the success of Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law.



About Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law

Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law is an affordable Oregon Bankruptcy Attorney that has represented hundreds of individuals, couples, and businesses throughout Oregon for the past 10 years in Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy cases. Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law offers free consultations (in-person, on the internet via streaming audio and video, or over the phone), flexible payment options, and exemplary customer service. Over half of their business comes from referrals from satisfied Clients. Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law uses the latest in computer and internet technology to help people make the bankruptcy process as easy, streamlined, and efficient as possible. Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law represents Clients in every phase of the bankruptcy process.



To set up a free consultation, please visit http://www.michaeldaylaw.com/.