Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law Announces No Upfront Cost for Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Cases

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Michael A. Day, one of the leading bankruptcy lawyers in Portland, Oregon, now offers clients $0 in legal fees up front to file a Chapter 13 bankruptcy case. If a client has regular income, and meet certain other minimal requirements, then they do not have to pay any legal fees up front to file a Chapter 13 bankruptcy case and stop foreclosure on their home.



Chapter 13 bankruptcy allows individuals to save a home from foreclosure. Individuals can stop a foreclosure sale immediately, and repay the amount they are behind on a home at 0% interest over three to five years. Chapter 13 bankruptcy is a very powerful tool to force an individual’s mortgage companies to work with them under the federal bankruptcy laws.



Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law has helped hundreds of individuals with their Portland, Oregon bankruptcy cases. The law firm has also assisted businesses throughout Portland file for bankruptcy as well. With years in the field, Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law is the firm to turn to for professional legal services. The professional Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 legal services provided are not only efficient, but they are also affordable. Individuals should not be turned away because of their financial situation. Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law will meet each new client’s expectations within any given budget. When filing for any form of bankruptcy, it is important for individuals to make informed choices. With over 10 years of experience, individuals will be on good hands with Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law.



About Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law

Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law is an affordable Oregon Bankruptcy Attorney that has represented hundreds of individuals, couples, and businesses throughout Oregon for the past 10 years in Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy cases. Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law offers free consultations (in-person, on the internet via streaming audio and video, or over the phone), flexible payment options, and exemplary customer service. Over half of their business comes from referrals from satisfied Clients. Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law uses the latest in computer and internet technology to help people make the bankruptcy process as easy, streamlined, and efficient as possible. Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law represents Clients in every phase of the bankruptcy process.



To set up a free consultation, please visit http://www.michaeldaylaw.com/.