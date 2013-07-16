Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law Now Complying with New Oregon Bankruptcy Law Changes

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law is pleased to announce the firm is now complying with new Oregon Bankruptcy Law changes. Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber has signed SB396 into law and Oregon bankruptcy filers now have the opportunity to elect federal property exemptions or Oregon property exemptions when filing bankruptcy. SB396 reversed the 30 year ban on use of federal property exemptions in Oregon bankruptcy cases. The bill contained an emergency clause and federal exemptions can be used in all bankruptcy cases filed after July 1, 2013.



As an Oregon bankruptcy attorney, Michael A. Day provides individuals with affordable bankruptcy legal representations.



Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law is well aware of these important bankruptcy law changes and how these changes may help clients protect their money and property in a bankruptcy case. People interested in how this important law change may impact their bankruptcy filing process can call Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law today at 503-228-0893.



About Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law

Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law is an affordable Oregon Bankruptcy Attorney that has represented hundreds of individuals, couples, and businesses throughout Oregon for the past 10 years in Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy cases.



