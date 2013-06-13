Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law Now Offering Free Consultation for Chapter 13 Bankruptcy

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- As a leading Chapter 13 bankruptcy lawyer in Oregon, Michael A. Day is now offering free consultation for people affected by Chapter 13 bankruptcy. As a personal re-organization of debts, Chapter 13 bankruptcy has affected many residents living in Oregon. With this payment plan, debtors can pay back what they can reasonably afford to repay during the events of the case. Chapter 13 bankruptcy can be tricky to understand because most people who seek this form of bankruptcy filing are not aware of all the bankruptcy code provisions that are in place to determine what a monthly payment amount should be.



Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law strives to craft each individual Chapter 13 bankruptcy case with the Client’s best interests in mind. Now, people do not have to worry about adding another debt by seeking legal advice. Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law can arrange for people to come in for a consultation free of charge.



Determining the amount of a Chapter 13 bankruptcy plan payment involves many variables, to include—but not limited to—Income, property values, arrearages, debt priority, household size, and secured debts. Some debts have to be paid in full, like priority tax obligations, while other debts don’t have to be paid anything in certain situations, like credit cards and medical bills. Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law is very knowledgeable about the rules that determine a Chapter 13 bankruptcy plan payment amount. Not knowing one of these important bankruptcy rules can be costly, so it is important to meet with the law firm to discuss how these rules apply to each client’s individual situation.



About Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law

About Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law

Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law is an affordable Oregon Bankruptcy Attorney that has represented hundreds of individuals, couples, and businesses throughout Oregon for the past 10 years in Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy cases.



