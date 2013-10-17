Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Lawyer of Portland Oregon Announces Creative Solutions for Solving Bankruptcy

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Michael A. Day, a bankruptcy lawyer of Portland, Oregon, is pleased to announce new creative solutions for solving debt problems associated with Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 of the Bankruptcy Code. Some people do not realize the rules that exist that determine whether or not they qualify for bankruptcy. These individuals now have a professional bankruptcy lawyer to turn to who can not only answer their questions regarding bankruptcy, but can also provide legal representation if it is needed in the future.



There are many qualifications for Chapter 7 and 13 bankruptcies. One of the main qualifications is being honest and forthright throughout the case. When individuals are honest about their financial situation, it is easier to get assistance. It is also important to not have a high household income, not to have filed and received a discharge in a prior Chapter 7 case within 8 years and not to have filed multiple bankruptcy cases in the past. These qualifications, center on what not to do when filing for bankruptcy. As for things to do, it is important to take a credit counseling session with an approved agency and take a financial management course with an approved agency as well.



When learning about the qualifications on filing for Chapter 7 and 13 bankruptcies, it never hurts to find out more information by contacting a qualified Portland Oregon bankruptcy lawyer. Michael A. Day can answer any further questions his clients have about filing for bankruptcy. Those who have further questions can contact Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law by calling 503-862-7071.



On his website, many previous clients have left positive reviews. Jane H., said “Thank you so very much! You really made this whole bankruptcy a smooth and *almost painless process. It is such a feeling of relief to start over! Best regards!” This is the type of assistance that can be expected when contacting Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law of Portland Oregon.



About the Law Firm: Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law

Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law is an Oregon Bankruptcy Attorney that has represented hundreds of individuals, couples, and businesses throughout Oregon for the past 10 years in Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy cases. Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law offers free consultations (in-person, on the internet via streaming audio and video, or over the phone), flexible payment options, and exemplary customer service. Over half of their business comes from referrals from satisfied Clients. Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law uses the latest in computer and internet technology to help people make the bankruptcy process as easy, streamlined, and efficient as possible. Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law represents Clients in every phase of the bankruptcy process.



To set up a free consultation, please visit http://www.michaeldaylaw.com/.