Michael A Nardi Teacher of Reiki - Welcomed by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and the ULC Radio Network

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- Continuing in their long standing tradition, The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers diversification with respect to methods of prayer and/or worship by practitioners of the Christian Faith. In accord with the ULC's Embrace of all denominations from within the Christian Faith, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters makes the following announcement.



Announcing:



Coming to The Universal Life Church Radio Network beginning on Friday April, 27th at 8PM - Michael A Nardi Teacher of Reiki, Aromatherapy, Yoga, Mindfulness, Energy Healing, Christ-centered Spirituality with The Heaven Within Show: Live Christian Inspirational Guided Meditation, Chanting, Reiki, & Spiritual Practices.



The Universal Life Church says everyone is invited to attend. Just CLICK HERE this Friday Night at 8PM est and listen in first hand.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers ALL baptized Men or Women the opportunity to become a real Faith Based Ordained Minister. With the ULC becoming ordained is not based on ones educational level as much as it is the individuals conviction.



For more information, start the the ordination process today.

http://www.ulcnetwork.com