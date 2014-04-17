Michael Brown Releases New Paranormal Thriller - "The Consecration of Jacob Jordaens"

San Miguel De Allende, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Fans of Michael Brown will not be disappointed by his latest release, “The Consecration of Jacob Jordaens”. Readers report that they were on the edge of their seat while they read this new Paranormal Thriller.Packed with intrigue and suspense, it is destined to become a top seller in this genre.The reviews from readers have been quite complimentary.



“The Consecration of Jacob Jordaens” is a paranormal thriller where the forces of good and evil from beyond, choose their favorites. The book opens in the spring of 2001, when Jake Jordaens moves with his mother from New Orleans to Providence, RI. His estranged father, Nick Vaughn, lives nearby. The Vaughns are a family of evil intent. The family’s fortune was founded on a dark and disturbing crime: Child Pornography. The Vaughns will do anything to prevent Jake from unraveling their web of deceit.



As the story progresses, young Jake is led slowly to the truth by his mentor, Moira Connery, a docent at the New Orleans Museum of Voodoo. While Andrew Vaughn, the dead family patriarch, even from the afterlife, uses daughter-in-law Karen’s debauchery and greed to oppose Jake and to expand the family’s nefarious business. Can Jake stop them? Will he fall victim to them himself? Who will prevail? Good? Evil? The DEAD or the living?



About Michael Brown

Michael Brown’s background is eclectic. Born in Denver to an American father and a Belgian mother, he was raised in the Midwest, Germany, and California. He earned degrees in English Lit from Stanford and Brown and at Brown was privileged to teach Creative Writing under the tutelage of novelist John Hawkes. After Brown, a career supporting software development kept him in Rhode Island until 2010, when he relocated to Mexico with his partner, Tom. Michael has had a life-long interest in the esoteric arts and counts the classics of Western Lit as well as of popular literature (Anne Rice, Steven King) among his influences.



For complete information: “The Consecration of Jacob Jordaens”



Watch the Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0RhNR53Pg8



Media Contact:

Michael Brown

Attn: Media Relations

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

(PHONE) US Number: 401-257-6404

(EMAIL) mbrown.author@gmail.com