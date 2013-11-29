Michael Cross Introduces Blog for Saving Marriages

Bend, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Michael Cross has watched men struggle with failing marriages for many years, and his observations have led him to create a new type of blog with relationship advice for men. Located at http://blog.savemarriagecentral.com/about/ , this new blog, entitled "Save My Marriage Central," is a good place for men to start looking for information on how to end the conflict present in so many marriages and rekindle the romance that once existed.



According to Cross, many men approach marriage counseling with the idea that "my wife hates me" or "my wife doesn't love me anymore." However, according to Cross, the secret of how to save a marriage does not depend on changing someone else but changing those very thought processes. More information is available at http://blog.savemarriagecentral.com/save-marriage-youre-one-trying/



According to Cross, his techniques and the advice offered on this blog are very different from that offered by marriage counselors. "Because I have had firsthand experience with men who know what it takes to succeed in a marriage, I am not going to give you the same old advice that you hear from therapists, friends, or family members about how to save a marriage. That is rehashed advice from a text book that sometimes works in the moment and sometimes doesn’t, but usually never helps fix the underlying issue at hand. I want to give you advice that you can use now and in the future to create a strong bond in your marriage that will last a lifetime."



The "Save My Marriage Central" blog is available at http://blog.savemarriagecentral.com . Men who are struggling to save a failing marriage are encouraged to visit. Michael Cross offers a unique perspective and tactics designed to help men take a long look at their relationships and find ways to rekindle the romance that once existed, making a marriage strong once again.



About Michael Cross

Michael Cross is a marriage counselor who applies unique tactics and principles in helping men save their failing marriages.



For More Information: http://blog.savemarriagecentral.com



Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Save-Marriage-Central/118761878285328

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/MichaelCrossSMC

YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/michaelcrosssmc



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