Michael D Butler Announces Solavei Social for Tulsa, OK CEO Ryan Wuerch in Tulsa Tuesday Night for Largest Google Hangout

Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Solavei™ is choosing to broadcast it's largest Google+ Hangout/ Social from Tulsa, OK The Company founder, Ryan Wuerch will be broadcasting live and in person from the Tulsa Event Center at 2625 S Memorial Dr from 6:30-7 in front of hundreds of Solavei Members from Tulsa, says Solavei™ Founding member Michael D. Butler from Tulsa, OK.



Solavei's mission is to make commerce less expensive by empowering individuals to earn income on the products and services they enjoy and use every day. Solavei™ pays its members to refer 4G Unlimited Voice, Text, and Data for $49 per month. Solavei™ launched in Seattle in September and has quickly grown to over 160,000 customers.



To date, Solavei™ has paid out nearly $7 Million since it's launch in September of 2012 and plans to pay out $50 Million in 2013. Butler says, Ryan Luelf of team YOLO secured the Tulsa event due to his active team and the Social excitement in Tulsa. Butler says, much of our team has grown in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and is ready to launch in Europe in June.



Also attending Tuesday night will be the Tulsa Revolution owner Adam Mellor. Michael Butler and the Tulsa DREAM TEAM are sponsoring the Tulsa Revolution, Tulsa's new pro soccer team with the PASL.



Mr. Butler says, "the opportunity in Oklahoma City and Tulsa couldn't be bigger. We can now bring on a sales contractor in Broken Arrow that can quickly benefit from a growing, viral network of referrals in all 50 states." Butler went on to say, "With the announcements about Solavei Retail launching in June and Solavei Europe also launching in June, Solavei™ has been exploding.



Solavei retail is a partnership with: Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Starbucks, Qdoba, GAP, Publix, Olive Garden, Best Buy, Safeway, Walgreens, Sears, Petco, Sports Authority, The Home Depot. When Solavei members use their purple Visa debit card at these retailers they earn cash back.



Butler said, "Applicants seeking an interview can send an email to Michael(at)Oklahoma4G(dot)com and put 'Interview' in subject line and can attach a resume if desired. "



Solavei's initial product offering is 4G unlimited talk, text, and data with no contract for $49 a month. It operates as a MVNO through a strategic partnership with T-Mobile USA. Solavei is led by former Fortune 100 telecom and retail executives and advisors.



About Michael D. Butler

MichaelDButler.com who found the Direct Sales industry as a single dad of 4 boys in 2005, quickly sold his company that year and began networking full-time and is recognized as a top earner in the industry. In 2008 he launched M3 New Media an Online Social Media & Public Relations Firm in Tulsa, OK helping Entrepreneurs and Authors get their message out in the new media. Michael D. Butler is an Independent Solavei™ Social Member, not an employee or agent of Solavei™



About Solavei™

Solavei™ is a social networking and commerce platform that enables users to connect, share and capitalize on the power of social networks. Solavei's mission is to make commerce less expensive by empowering individuals to earn income on the products and services they enjoy and use every day. Solavei™ pays its members to refer 4G Unlimited Voice, Text, and Data for $49 per month and is launching Solavei retail in June with partners: Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Starbucks, Qdoba, GAP, Publix, Olive Garden, Best Buy, Safeway, Walgreens, Sears, Petco, Sports Authority, The Home Depot.