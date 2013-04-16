Michael Day Law Announces Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Services for People in Oregon

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Michael A. Day bankruptcy attorney in Oregon announces Chapter 7 legal services for those who live in the state of Oregon. Chapter 7 bankruptcy is not simply a “debt elimination” process. It is a trade-off. In exchange for eliminating debts in Chapter 7 bankruptcy, people are limited to certain amounts of property that they can keep to get a fresh start. Chapter 7 is a liquidation-style bankruptcy case. “Property” includes both tangible property—like vehicles, jewelry, and furniture—and intangible property—like tax refunds, inheritances, and stock accounts. Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law strives to protect his client’s property interests to the fullest extent of the law. The firm’s goal is to save clients’ money in the long run by protecting property interests that they may otherwise lose to liquidation in their bankruptcy case.



Determining the limits on property can often be complicated. For example, if people want to file bankruptcy in Oregon, and have lived in Oregon for less than two years, property limits from a different state are typically used to establish the limits for property. Property limits in bankruptcy can vary widely from state to state. Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law is very knowledgeable about the bankruptcy rules that determine which set of property limits will apply in his client’s case. Using the wrong set of property limits can prove costly, so it is important to meet with Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law to discuss the proper bankruptcy property limits for a case.



Once the limits for a client’s property are established, further challenges exist with properly using those property limits to their advantage. Sometimes certain property items can be argued to fit under multiple property categories. For example, does a motor home fit under the “residence” property limit or the “vehicle” property limit? Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law has 10 years of bankruptcy experience, and the firm knows exactly how to maximize their client’s benefits under the bankruptcy laws of each state.



About the Law Firm: Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law

Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law is an affordable Oregon Bankruptcy Attorney that has represented hundreds of individuals, couples, and businesses throughout Oregon for the past 10 years in Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy cases. Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law offers free consultations (in-person, on the internet via streaming audio and video, or over the phone), flexible payment options, and exemplary customer service. Over half of their business comes from referrals from satisfied Clients. Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law uses the latest in computer and internet technology to help people make the bankruptcy process as easy, streamlined, and efficient as possible. Michael A. Day Bankruptcy Law represents Clients in every phase of the bankruptcy process.



To set up a free consultation, please visit http://www.michaeldaylaw.com/.