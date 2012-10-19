Michael Dowd Hired as New Account Manager at TheeDesign Studio

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- TheeDesign Studio is pleased to announce the hire of Michael Dowd as its newest Account Manager. Michael will be creating and maintaining relationships with the increasing client list at TheeDesign Studio.



TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design, search engine optimization (SEO), and internet marketing agency in Raleigh. Their services also include professional video production, social networking site development, social media strategy and online reputation management.



“I love developing relationships with business leaders. I thrive on helping them meet their goals.” Michael said. “I can’t wait to show people what TheeDesign can do for them."



Michael’s passion in helping companies prosper has allowed him to work in various industries ranging from construction to healthcare. In these experiences, Michael juggled numerous hats and it’s these experiences that set him apart from the rest.



“We recognized Michael as having the ability to communicate openly and effectively with our identified audiences, and to properly convey the value and top-tier deliverables produced every day at TheeDesign Studio” said Sales Manager Laurence Valachovic. “I’m looking forward to working with him and the clients that he brings in.”



Established in 2004, TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design, development, SEO and internet marketing company headquartered in Raleigh, NC. Their team specializes in creating business-class websites that incorporate content management, search engine optimization, internet marketing, ecommerce and cutting-edge programming. They take great pride in doing all work in-house and providing clients with world class customer support.