Mentor, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2021 -- Michael Fioritto, DDS, a Board Certified Implantologist and Founder of Cleveland Implant Institute, has been selected as an AAID Honored Fellow by the Honored Fellow Committee of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry.



According to Richard Mercurio, DDS, Honored Fellow Committee Chair, "The designation of Honored Fellow is given to those individuals who have served or supported the Academy through their exemplary commitment, and have distinguished themselves and their colleagues through their professional, clinical, research or academic endeavors. Dr. Fioritto will be joining a prestigious group of AAID members."



In response to this recognition, Dr. Michael Fioritto stated, "I am humbled, and incredibly grateful to be recognized by the AAID as an Honored Fellow. It is truly an honor and privilege to be included in this elite group of AAID members."



2021 Honored Fellows will be recognized at the Annual American Academy of Implant Dentistry Conference on November 13, 2021 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Chicago, Illinois.



About Dr. Michael Fioritto DDS

Dr. Fioritto is a Dental Implant Specialist, Board Certified Implantologist, a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral implantology/Implant Dentistry (ABO/ID), Chair of the Admissions & Credentials Board (AAID), President of the Central District of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, and Board Member of the Education Oversight Committee (AAID). Dr. Fioritto is one of only fourteen Board Certified Implantologists in the state of Ohio. He is the Founder of Cleveland Implant Institute in Cleveland, Ohio and lectures nationally.



For more information, contact Dr. Fioritto at 440.951.5511