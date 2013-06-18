Michael Gaddis. J.D. Hosts Free Monthly Web Seminar to Help People in Need of Expert Assistance with Distressed Real Estate and Loan Modifications

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Michael Gaddis, J.D., an established and renowned real estate broker, is now hosting a live web seminar each month to help people who need real estate help. In addition, this web seminar is also designed for people who need a California loan modification. Whether you are looking for more information about short sales, foreclosure help or loan modifications, Michael Gaddis can provide the solutions and answers to your queries about real estate. Michael Gaddis, J.D. Realty Group’s web seminar is free and will take place once a month on the fourth Thursday at 2:30PM PSD. The June 2013 web seminar will be held on June 27, 2013. Since the seminar is limited to ten people only, it is best that you register now at http://goo.gl/b3B5X or http://michaelgaddis.com/register-now/.



This web seminar is an online real estate seminar with an open, Question and Answer format. Once the seminar starts, the participants will have the opportunity to have a real estate and legal professional field their specific real estate question. After the questions are posed by the, Michael Gaddis, J.D. and broker of Michael Gaddis, J.D. Realty group will propose answers and discuss possible courses of action in relation to the inquires. The web seminar, or webinar, is different from other web tutorials and seminars in that they are interactive and the participants set the topics for discussion. Further differentiating these monthly webinars, they are limited to ten attendees a session so each participant will have enough time to address his or her questions to real estate broker and attorney, Michael Gaddis, J.D. To secure a seat it is recommended interested parties register as soon as possible at this link: http://goo.gl/b3B5X or http://michaelgaddis.com/register-now/.



The topics that are to be tackled at this online seminar are not just general real estate topics, but they can also include personalized real estate cases, or loan modification scenarios with specific lenders or programs, such as Chase, Wells Fargo, or the HAMP program, for example. If a homeowner or prospective home buyer has real estate concerns that need immediate attention, or queries that other agents cannot answer, joining one of Michael Gaddis, J.D.’s web seminar is a hassle and cost-free forum to get answers from a seasoned professional in the field.



Michael Gaddis, J.D., the owner of Michael Gaddis, J.D. Realty group, has a vast amount of experience in helping people save, sell and buy their homes. Throughout the decade of his operation, this experienced and savvy real estate broker has encountered a multitude of lenders as well as home owners who were looking solutions to their real estate needs. Through his experiences in dealing with lenders and home owners, Michael Gaddis, J.D. has gained an in-depth and thorough knowledge regarding the process nuances needed to successfully navigate these traditionally stressful and rigorous transactions. Having successfully closed more than one hundred short sales and one thousand successful loan modifications, Michael Gaddis, J.D. is by far one of the most successful and renowned real estate brokers in San Diego today. Through his extensive practice and successful track record, Michael Gaddis, J.D. has cultivated excellent loss mitigation and negotiation skills.



About Michael Gaddis, J.D.

Michael Gaddis, J.D. is more than just a real estate broker. In addition to being a licensed California Realtor, Michael Gaddis, J.D. is a Licensed California Attorney and Mortgage Broker as well giving him unique insight, rarely paralleled by other real estate professionals. Michael Gaddis, J.D. has an in-depth knowledge of legal repercussions about short sales, loans and real estate. With his background in law and legal processes, he will provide the most reliable answers related to real estate and loans. Although an attorney, Michael Gaddis, J.D. works in the same capacity of any ordinary REALTOR with no out of pocket expenses to his clients. His clients incur no Attorney Fees, instead gain the benefit of Attorney expertise with no additional expense. Gaddis, is only compensated when the sale or purchase of a home closes.



For more information about this monthly web seminar, make sure to visit this link: http://goo.gl/b3B5X. or call 888.242.2272 with questions or assistance signing up.



Communications Contact: Lenora Lostaunau, M.A.

Email: Lenora@thelawofficesofmichaelgaddis.com