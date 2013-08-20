Michael Gaddis, J.D. Realty Group and the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce Will Be Having a Ribbon Cutting Celebration at 6104 Innovation Way on August 15, 2013

Oceanside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Word has it that the Michael Gaddis, J.D. Realty Group and the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce will be having new office receptions and a ribbon cutting celebration at 6104 Innovation Way on Thursday, August 15th 2013 from 4:00 pm to 6:00pm. According to sources, the main objective of the said event is to inaugurate Michael Gaddis, J.D. Realty Group’s new office as well as brand with the local neighborhood and chamber business. Furthermore, they are celebrating this event as a way of appreciating their customer’s loyalty and support. For more information about this event, refer to Michael Gaddis, J.D. Realty Group’s website at http://michaelgaddis.com/.



The ribbon cutting event will be spearheaded by Michael Gaddis, J.D, the director of Michael Gaddis, J.D. Realty Group. In an interview a few days ago, Attorney Michael Gaddis said “We will be having this celebration to show our appreciation to our customers who have supported us throughout the years. In addition, this celebration will serve as an inauguration to the opening of our new office in 6104 Innovation Way.” Aside from Michael Gaddis, J.D., Carlton Lund, Chairman of the Carlsbad Chamber Board of Directors, as well as the rest of the real estate agents of Michael Gaddis, J.D. Realty Group will be coming to the event as well.



With the launching of Michael Gaddis, J.D. Realty Group’s new office at 6104 Innovation Way, buyers as well as sellers of real estate in Carlsbad will now have the luxury of having the highest quality real estate representation in the country. Lead by Michael Gaddis, J.D., the Michael Gaddis, J.D. Realty Group has served and helped a great number of real estate buyers and sellers in San Diego for a number of years. Aside Michael Gaddis, J.D., this professional San Diego realty company also has a team of other experienced and savvy real estate agents, including Dragan Maletic, Nick Ebadi, Victor Ebadi, Alicia Graham and CY Bodden.



Most of the clients from Michael Gaddis, J.D. Realty Group have been fully satisfied with their real estate representation services. Linda, a housewife in Winchester, California, said “My husband and I used Michael Gaddis, J.D. Realty Group to short sell our house in Winchester, California. We had a couple of loans, both with the Bank of America. We got a referral from a friend who recommended Michael’s services as he had helped them greatly. Although Michael’s office is a little far from our home, we believed that he would be the best choice to assist us in this process. Michael Gaddis and has his staff were always there to answer any questions that we had. We are extremely happy with the service that we received from Michael Gaddis. As a matter of fact, we have already referred one of our neighbors to Michael, and he is in the process of helping them short sell their house. We would recommend Michael Gaddis to anyone desiring to sell their house, short sale, or otherwise.”



To read more customer reviews and testimonials from Michael Gaddis, J.D. Realty Group, navigate to their official website at http://michaelgaddis.com/realtor-reviews/.



Who: Michael Gaddis, J.D. Realty Group and the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce

http://www.michaelgaddis.com



What: Ribbon Cutting and New Office Receptions ( Food and Refreshments - non Alcholic )



When: Thursday, August 15th 2013

4:00PM – 6:00PM



Where: 6104 Innovation Way



Why: Customer Appreciation, show new office celebrate the ribbon cutting of our new location and branding with the local neighborhood and chamber businesses (The business was formerly Dream House Realty, Inc. )