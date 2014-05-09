Michael Goodman and Infomedia Launch the Six Week Liquid Diet Weight Loss Challenge

Solihul, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Consumers frequently try to find new and improved ways to lose weight as seen by the enormous growth of the weight loss industry over the past decade. Sadly, much of this money turned out to be wasted as programs were too complicated to follow or ingredients were too expensive for the average consumer. To combat this, Michael Goodman and Infomedia Publishing proudly announce the launch of The Liquid Diet Plan six week weight loss challenge.



"To solve this problem once and for all, I teamed up with Infomedia Publishing to create The Liquid Diet Plan (http://www.theliquiddietplan.com), an all natural liquid diet menu anyone can easily follow. This program works as it is easy to follow, meals are simple to make and the program is sustainable, making use of 100 percent natural whole foods," Michael Goodman, founder of The Liquid Diet Plan declares.



Consumers choosing to make use of The Liquid Diet Plan receive a collection of practical step-by-step guides, both audio and video versions, and educational products designed to show users how to make the smoothies and juices which make up the foundation of the eating program. "What makes this program unique is it comes with my secret weight-loss recipes, ones I use for main meals, along with a range of complete meal plans designed to accommodate a wide range of tastes," Goodman continues.



The main advantage of using The Liquid Diet Plan lies in the shopping lists which users receive. These lists detail exactly what foods one needs to eat to actively reduce fat stored in the hips, thighs, belly and glutes. Combined with the bonus home workouts for both men and women, users see rapid weight loss during the six week period set aside for the program.



"Users following the plan quickly see results. As they do so, they find the motivation needed to continue with the program and, thanks to the use of natural foods, customers find they can follow this plan for life, unlike many diets on the market today. Customers aren't limited to certain foods which they are sure to love also," Goodman goes on to say.



With the help of the educational materials and recipes provided, users now find they have the tools need to make this eating plan and lifestyle one that is both successful and sustainable. "Try The Liquid Diet Plan today. Thanks to the 60 day money back guarantee, you have nothing to lose other than unwanted weight," Goodman proclaims.



About Infomedia

Infomedia Publishing partnered with former head chef Michael Goodman to create a joint venture offering the liquid diet plan for weight loss. The mission of the company remains to help ordinary citizens understand weight loss and how easy it can be when one centers the diet around natural whole foods. The plan makes use of educational products and step-by-step guides to help users achieve their weight loss goals.