Michael Hasco of Seegrid Vision-Guided AGVs Reports European Manufacturers See Safety Gains

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Seegrid, maker of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) is exhibiting at CeMat 2014 to meet global demand of AGVs. Seegrid will be exhibiting at Hall 27, Booth H12. CeMAT 2014 runs from May 19 to May 23, 2014, in Hannover, Germany.



Michael Hasco, Seegrid’s Chief Growth Officer explained, “In addition to obvious labor savings, Seegrid customers realize an increased safety benefit by operating unmanned vision-guided AGVs. Despite having training and compliance programs, unpredictable driver behaviors / unsafe working practices and untrained operatives are the two largest contributing factors to truck accidents, so sufficient training is a challenge. Additionally, when part-time and seasonal staffing are brought in to meet the pressure of peak demands, training and experience are compromised. Therefore, companies performing risk assessments in their facility can see the value added in their safety initiatives by deploying Seegrid vision-guided AGVs.”



CeMAT intralogistics trade fair will feature a significant increase in the number of exhibitors from abroad. The fair is expected to attract more than 1,000 exhibitors from 40 nations and occupy more than 1,291,600 square feet of exhibition space. The fair is expected to attract more than 1,000 exhibitors from 40 nations and occupy more than 1,291,600 square feet of exhibition space. Seegrid is offering a complimentary eTicket for the CeMAT show. To register, go to: https://preview.hs-sites.com/_hcms/preview/content/624504417?portalId=276636&_preview=true&preview_key=vXmq0s6v.



About Seegrid

Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs utilize vision-guided technology for navigation, with no changes to the infrastructure. The innovative technology allows vehicles to be trained and deployed in a warehouse, distribution center, or manufacturing facility quickly and efficiently, eliminating non-value-added repetitive tasks. The vision system provides operators complete route flexibility, as the AGV routing can be re-programmed in a matter of minutes supporting the up-to-date needs of every facility.



Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Seegrid (www.seegrid.com), the prognosis for continued growth for Seegrid is exceptional, and whether developing robotic vision-guided solutions for manufacturing, warehousing or distribution centers, Seegrid is part of the reform for the materials handling industry for Europe. Seegrid is a Finalist for the 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - Europe

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500