Michael J. Redenburg, Esq. Recently Successful in Having Client's Case Dismissed

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Michael J. Redenburg, Esq., a New York City Criminal Defense Lawyer, was recently successful in having a client’s case dismissed and sealed before trial. In the case NY v KM, docket number 2012KN083009, the criminal defense lawyer’s client was charged with domestic violence; assault with intent to cause physical injury, menacing 3rd degree, attempted assault with intent to cause physical injury and 2nd degree harassment. The client, a school bus driver who is licensed by the state of New York, was put on leave immediately following the arrest. Michael J. Redenburg was successful in having the client’s case dismissed. Following the dismissal of the case, the client received a Certificate of Disposition from the Criminal Court stating that the case had been dismissed. Because the case was dismissed, the client was able to get his job back.



Michael J. Redenburg has become a successful Criminal Defense Lawyer in New York City because he fully understands the legal system and will work endlessly to win the case for his clients. His firm handles many criminal charges in Staten Island, Brooklyn and Queens. These criminal charges include assault, domestic violence, harassment, stalking, motor vehicle crimes, violent crimes and many more. If a person in New York City has been charged of a crime, they should contact the Law Offices of Michael J. Redenburg immediately. He will go over each step to have the case defended successfully. With his help, the negative effects and consequences of a criminal arrest and charges can be minimized. He will fight for the rights and interests for each client, helping them achieve the best possible outcome.



About Michael J. Redenburg, Esq.

The Law Offices of Michael J. Redenburg have handled many types of criminal charges in various areas of New York including Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island. The firm has experience giving legal assistance for people who have been involved with DWI, Domestic Violence, Drug Crimes, Violent Crimes, Harassment claims and other issues. The firm’s office is located at 150 Broadway, New York, NY. The firm has been able to help clients avoid troubles associated with being convicted of a crime such as jail time, probation and the social stigma of being called a felon.



If someone has been involved in a DWI, they may receive a free case evaluation from Michael Redenburg by calling 718-502-9662 or by visiting http://www.mjrlaw-ny.com/.