Michael Layfield Partners With Clean Green Nation in Shepherd, MI

Shepherd, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- Clean Green Nation has formed a partnership with Michael Layfield, a renewable energy and green living specialist based in Shepherd, Michigan.



Clean Green Nation provides affordable, renewable and energy-saving equipment, products, services and green living education to consumers. Mr. Layfield specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, water technology, energy efficient products and green living education, among many other areas.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Michael will provide green education and energy conservation information, with a special interest in Lake Michigan energy storage capabilities. He says his goal is to become the go-to resource for the best products, services and information pertaining to the clean energy industry in Michigan.



“Lots of consumers here want to make their homes and businesses more energy efficient, but they might not know where to start or they think that they have to spend a lot of money to live green,” Michael says. “I hope to become that first stop for green information, and am very excited about this opportunity to bring affordable clean energy products, services and know-how to this region. We’ve got whatever someone might need to get started to turn their home or business into a clean, green energy-saving machine!”



Michael’s online store has a large selection of small wind turbines, which can produce power for a residential home, farm, small business, school or campus. Residential tax credits may be available for consumers who install small wind systems. His store also carries solar panels, including grid-tie and off-grid systems, batteries, hot water tanks and many other energy-saving accessories that help to reduce monthly utility bills.



Clean Green Nation also places an emphasis on being a source for education on green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis.



"Sustainable, renewable energy practices are important for this area to adopt, and partnering with Clean Green Nation makes top priorities of both Michigan Energy, Michigan Jobs initiative,” Michael says. “I look forward to working in tandem with the people and businesses in the service of conserving our region’s precious resources.”



Layfield will begin working with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind and solar energy and much more, please visit http://michaell.cleangreennation.com.