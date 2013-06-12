Michael Lindell, Owner of My Pillow, and Inventor of MyPillow on Imus Radiothon

Chanhassen, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Michael Lindell is the owner and current CEO of My Pillow, Inc. and is accredited with his invention of the ‘most comfortable pillow you’ll ever own’, called MyPillow®. Recently, Michael was on the air for the Imus Radiothon to help raise money for the Imus Ranch, a cattle ranch for children with cancer.



In the interview with Imus Radiothon hosts, couple Don and Deirdre Imus, Don Imus welcomed Michael to the show. Michael then discussed how he had begun his venture of the My Pillow company. Michael talked about his addictions and admitted to taking crack, which did not help him lead a healthy lifestyle. He started the company while still on crack, but did not make enough profits. as he spent lots of money on his addictions and the company start-up costs. Michael quit taking drugs, smoking and alcohol all in one night more than 4 years ago, though. Since then, the My Pillow company has grown exponentially.



Michael discussed how the sore pains in his back and countless trips to the chiropractor compelled him to research sleeping disorders and ways to get better sleep.



Michael then reviewed how he spent years trying to figure out the perfect way to cash in on good sleep, and his efforts bore the fruit of My Pillow Inc. and the invention of MyPillow, made with patented 3 piece interlocking fill and guaranteed to get everyone a good night’s sleep. My Pillow® takes care of the needs of men, women, children and even pets – helping them get the deep, REM sleep they need. My Pillow Inc. ensures that all the products are made and manufactured in the US, and come with an excellent 60-day money-back guarantee and 10-year warranty. Since they are machine washable and dryable, the pillows are a great option for those with allergies or asthma.



During the Imus Radiothon, Michael announced the launching of a new product that will go with MyPillows* that will provide “delta” sleep– so stay in touch at MyPillow.com for the announcement of this product. The company has also started the My Pillow Foundation to help My Pillow employees with problems at home; such as abuse, drug addictions and domestic problems. Michael goes on to say that employees who don’t do well at work are not fired, they are assisted so that they can retain their jobs and perform their tasks better.



Michael is writing a book about his journey called ‘Against the Wind’ which, according to Imus, is, "a great American story".



