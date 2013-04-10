Michael M. Hasco Chief Growth Officer Continues Global Expansion of Seegrid Robotic Industrial Trucks

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Michael M. Hasco, Chief Growth Officer for Seegrid Corporation, is responsible for the company's U.S. and global business development. Hasco remarked, “No other material handling company is revolutionizing the industry with robotic industrial trucks that deliver an ROI in less than a year while increasing operational efficiency and improving facility safety.”



Before joining Seegrid, Hasco served as the vice president of global account sales for H.J. Heinz Company, where he designed and successfully led a global accounts cross-functional foodservice team in the United States, Europe, and Asia. During his time with Heinz, Hasco increased global account sales by 139%. As vice president of global account sales, Hasco was responsible globally for McDonalds, Burger King, and Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell). At Nestle, USA, Hasco held the title director of foodservice management accounts. During his tenure, he implemented and managed a dedicated sales and marketing strategy that was responsible for $264 million of foodservice and retail product sales to Sam's Club. Hasco holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas at Dallas and a Bachelors of Arts in Economics degree from the University of Pittsburgh.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



