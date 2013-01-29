Michael Penrose Creates a Style of Rock That Strays from the Mainstream

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- Five years ago, artist Michael Penrose began reading his poetry solo in local venues. Not playing any instruments, he specialized in the spoken word. However, his poetry was also driven by his ability as a songwriter. A folk-rock outfit eventually joined him before releasing his debut self-titled album in June of 2012. It is this unique combination of folk and spoken word that gives him the ability to create a fresh approach to music.



Michael Penrose features a collection of brilliantly crafted, lyrically driven songs backed by the perfect amount of instrumental accent. Upon listening, the poetic roots of Penrose become visible in his deeply emotional and thought-provoking lyrical composition. Driven by the content and delivery of each song’s underlying message, each line is measured upon meaning. This is something that is further complemented by the beauty of the subtle folk instrumentals in the near distance.



Recorded in a home studio using Pro Tools, the debut album is something of a minimalistic masterpiece. Devoid of overproduction and unnecessary vocal effects, the end result is an organic album that conveys a sense of earnestness. One might describe this work as a breath of fresh air in an industry full of overproduced, over the top compilations. It is the barebones approach of Michael Penrose that deserves the attention of the indie folk populous.



Keep an eye out for online performances from Michael Penrose as he hopes to spread his musical musings far and wide, and check out the self-titled debut on Emusic, Rhapsody, Spotify, Zune, IHeartRadio, CD Baby, Amazon, and other online music outlets. For more information and upcoming tours featuring Penrose’s spoken word, check out http://www.michaelpenrose.com or the Michael Penrose Facebook Page.



