Michael Rafelson Seeks Funding via Kickstarter to Support His Unique Project "Voices in the Sky"

Toronto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Michael Rafelson is trying to raise funding for a project which is an extension of a previous series of photographs entitled “Voices In The Landscape.” He is fascinated by the need of people to have their existence acknowledged by leaving various personal messages. Michael can almost hear the calls of: “I exist, I breathe, I am of value.”



Michael is looking for funding to expand this project into a new series of photographs that will utilize airplanes pulling banners with various messages. His intent is to have 25-banners made with messages submitted by the Kickstarter contributors, and flown along the New Jersey coastline; much like the kind that he grew up with advertising clam-bars or suntan lotions. Instead of advertising products or services, these banners will display people’s beliefs or desires. The messages can be up to 45-characters, and cannot contain any profanity. They will be photographed from the same vantage point on the Jersey Shore in 1-day. Michael’s goal is to produce: an 11x17” hard-cover, perfectly-bound book, 25-original prints, posters, and to have a public showing.



Due to the nature of the project, it will require funding for: the production of the banners, airplanes/pilots, execution, book design and printing, preproduction, shooting, editing, shipping, and 34x40” prints. The plan is to make the prints in B+W, but Michael is not ruling out the possibility of producing them in color.



This project will only be funded if at least $29,850 is pledged by Tue, Jun 10 2014 8:31 PM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1oyzlIy