Michael’s Café Opens for Business in Queens New York

Michael’s Café recently opened for business at Four Points by Sheraton. The new restaurant in Queens, NY is already filling up most days with diners coming in to enjoy a delicious meal in a beautiful and relaxing atmosphere.



“Our Queens restaurant is busy with business people for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” said an article on the restaurant’s website, adding that guests may enjoy their meal on the attractive patio or have a quick bite at the bar while enjoying a savory and relaxing drink.



People who are looking for a place to have Sunday brunch in Queens need look no further than Michael’s Café. Everyone—from families enjoying a great morning out to friends who want to feel tropical while sipping a frosted mojito next to the tikiki bar—will be sure to enjoy the tasty food and refreshing beverages, all served by the café’s friendly and helpful staff.



Michael’s Café, located at 27-05 39th Ave., in Queens, features a full menu of appetizers, soups, salads and entrées that are sure to please the palate of everyone who dines there. Guests may choose from a variety of tempting appetizers, like a Cappelline crab cake, served with balsamic onion and black garlic mayo, or an Absolut shrimp cocktail, with Absolut cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge.



Salads include the Classic Chef with roast turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese and egg on top of a plate of mixed field greens and tossed with a honey Dijon vinaigrette.



Sandwich choices at the restaurant in Queens, NY include the hearty 10 ounce Ballybrie burger, hand-formed with Ballybrie cheese and roasted onions on a toasted brioche roll. Those looking for something a little lighter might want to try the chipotle chicken wrap, which features mouth-watering chicken breast with peppers and onion rolled up in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo.



Entrée selections include beef filet oreganatto, served with mushroom demi glace, roasted salmon with lemon herb sauce, and osso bucco ravioli.



For those planning a party and looking for caterers in Queens, Michael’s Café offers catering service. Special events may also be booked on the premises, which also features free wi-fi service.



