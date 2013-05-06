Michael's Jewelers Now Offering Chamilia Jewelry

Yardley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Michael’s Jewelers is pleased to announce they are now offering Chamilia Jewelry. This beautiful line of jewelry offers customers a chance to customize a gift by choosing from a wide array of charms that can be added to a bracelet, necklace, or earrings.



Chamilia Jewelry makes a perfect gift and is one of the few pieces of jewelry that can be continually added to for different occasions or special events. Chamilia allows someone to tell a story using charms. There are charms for holidays, special events such as marriage or having a baby, birthdays, hobbies, favorite things, family, friends, good luck, and love. Chamilia charms are made from many different materials including 14K gold, 24K gold, art glass, crystals and stones, enamel, mixed gold, murano glass, or sterling silver. The possibilities are truly endless with the combination of charms for a bracelet.



Chamilia jewelry also offers beautiful necklaces and earrings. Starting a charm bracelet is very simple. First decide on the type of bracelet. Chamilia offers many different styles in silver, gold, a combination of silver and gold, leather braid and silver bangle just to name a few. Then select the charms to be added to the bracelet. Only a few charms can be added at first, leaving room for special gifts in the future, or many can be added at once. Chamilia jewelry is truly customizable and is strong and sturdy enough to wear everyday. Charm bracelets make a great conversation and a beautiful story can be told behind each and every charm.



Known for their custom jewelry in Langhorne, PA, Michael’s Jewelers offers a wide selection of jewelry for every occasion. If Chamilia Jewelry doesn’t offer what is needed for an occasion, then Michael’s Jewelers is sure to have something else to please.



About Michael’s Jewelers

Family owned since 1976, Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills has combined extensive knowledge with unsurpassed service to become Bucks County's leading independent jeweler. They are the source for unique fine jewelry for engagements, weddings, anniversaries, or any occasion that calls for a memorable gift. They also offer in house jewelry and watch repair, custom jewelry design, and appraisals done by their GIA staff.



