Michael's Jewelers Now Offering Chamilia Springtime Sparkle

Yardley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- The family owned jewelry store in Langhorne, PA is excited to announce their springtime collection of new Chamilia beads. During the spring, everything seems to come back to life as tulips begin to blossom, trees start to bud, and the grass gets greener. After a long dreary winter, why not revitalize one’s jewelry collection with a beautiful garden full of the new springtime Chamilia beads that will be sure to brighten any outfit.



The professionals at Michael’s Jewelers are excited to offer some new sparkle this season for those looking to add onto to their existing bracelet or purchase their very first Chamilia bracelet. They will be able to assist anyone who is looking for the perfect gift for a daughter who has an upcoming birthday or is graduating this May/June. Maybe it is for a girlfriend, wife, or mother—the possibilities are endless and give the opportunity for everyone to show off their personality with hand selected charms.



With subtle pastel colors, the new charms will be sure to be cheery with beautiful lilacs, greens, and pink hues that will make for a bountiful collection when all together. With nature’s natural elements designed into these new pieces of jewelry, they will make for a great way to kick off the spring season as they are influenced by floral and delicate feminine designs comprising of a truly playful Chamilia collection this season. Stop by Michael’s Jewelers, as they are excited to present their new spring beads and charms that are great for any occasion.



About Michael’s Jewelers

Family owned since 1976, Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills has combined extensive knowledge with unsurpassed service to become Bucks County's leading independent jeweler. They are the source for unique fine jewelry for engagements, weddings, anniversaries or any occasion that calls for a memorable gift. They also offer in house jewelry and watch repair, custom jewelry design and appraisals done by their GIA staff.



For more information about Michael’s Jewelers visit them at http://www.jewelrybymj.com