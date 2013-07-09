Michael's Jewelers Now Offering Gemstone and Diamond Recutting

Yardley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Michael’s Jewelers, known for their diamond engagement rings in Langhorne, PA, is pleased to announce they are now offering diamond and gemstone recutting and polishing. Recutting or polishing a gemstone will give new life to an older stone.



Many people have old jewelry in the jewelry box that is never worn because it is either out of style or the stone is scuffed and dull. As jewelers in Yardley, PA, Michael’s Jewelers has the ability to bring old stones back to life by buffing out the scuff or scratches and polishing them to look like new again. Wearing the same ring everyday will slowly make a gemstone lose its sparkle and luster. Even though most gemstones are strong, they will lose brilliance over time. Many people are surprised how beautiful and brand new the piece of jewelry looks after Michael’s Jewelers has polished and resurfaced the gemstone. It can be a stone found in earrings, a ring, a necklace, or a bracelet. Rings and bracelets take the toughest beating as they are exposed to more elements and daily use than earrings or a necklace.



Michael’s Jewelers can also recut a diamond or gemstone into a more desirable shape. What may have been highly desirable and popular 30 years ago may not be as popular anymore. Instead of forgetting about that special piece of jewelry, let Michael’s Jewelers recut the stone into something that is more preferable for today. For example, if a customer’s favorite shape for a diamond or gemstone 30 years ago were round, perhaps they would prefer a cushion cut today. The customer can still keep the very special diamond or gemstone that was given to them, but give it new life and shape. They can wear it again for many years in the future with new excitement and confidence. It will look like a new diamond or gemstone, but with many memories from the past and new ones for the future.



About Michael’s Jewelers

Family owned since 1976, Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills has combined extensive knowledge with unsurpassed service to become Bucks County's leading independent jeweler. They are the source for unique fine jewelry for engagements, weddings, anniversaries or any occasion that calls for a memorable gift. They also offer in house jewelry and watch repair, custom jewelry design and appraisals done by their GIA staff.



