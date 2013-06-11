Michael's Jewelers Now Offering Honora Pearls

Yardley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Michael’s Jewelers, known for their engagement rings in Langhorne, PA, is pleased to announce they are now offering the Honora Pearls line of fine jewelry.



Honora Pearls are freshwater pearls used for making colorful, beautiful, and affordable jewelry. The pearls come in many colors including Cherry, Teal, Metal Gold, Pistachio, Navy Blue, Raspberry, Violet, White, Ink Black, Chocolate, Lilac, Kiwi, Champagne, Peach, Plum, Sky Blue, Melon, Golden, and Gray. These vibrant and stunning pearls are used to make necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings. There are 32 signature collections to choose from, making it easy for everyone to find a style they love. Honora Pearls also come in 9 different shapes to add to the variety and beauty of Honora Jewelry.



Summer is approaching quickly, and with the nicer weather comes more celebrations. Michael’s Jewelers has the perfect gift for birthdays, weddings, graduations, anniversaries, or any other special occasion. Honora Pearls make a special and meaningful gift for anyone of all ages. Receiving a pearl necklace can be a meaningful moment for a young girl and something she can always cherish. With all the different colors, shapes, and styles, finding the perfect piece of Honora Pearl jewelry will be easy. Something as simple as a cherry red pearl necklace can provide a pop of color and be the perfect statement piece. A classic white pearl necklace can be something that is worn for special occasions, or for everyday. Honora Pearls are very versatile and are a great investment as they will always be in style.



Next time a piece of jewelry needs to be purchased for that special someone, consider visiting Michael’s Jewelers to see the beauty of Honora Pearls up close and personal. Start a tradition of giving Honora Pearls and continue it year after year with stunning colors, styles, and elegance.



About Michael’s Jewelers

Family owned since 1976, Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills has combined extensive knowledge with unsurpassed service to become Bucks County's leading independent jeweler. They are the source for unique fine jewelry for engagements, weddings, anniversaries or any occasion that calls for a memorable gift. They also offer in house jewelry and watch repair, custom jewelry design and appraisals done by their GIA staff.



For more information about Michael’s Jewelers visit them at http://www.jewelrybymj.com.